AUBERRY, Calif. – Rhena L Pelletier, 83, of Auberry, Calif. passed away unexpectedly in a California hospital on Thursday April 2, 2020. Born in Auburn on June 22, 1936, she was the daughter of Eugene and Loretta Collet.Rhena was educated in Auburn schools, graduating from Edward Little High School.In 1956 Rhena married Gerard Pelletier (now deceased) at St Louis Catholic church in Auburn. Rhena raised her family on Pleasant Street in Lewiston for close to 20 years, then moved to a lake house in Leeds, on Androscoggin Lake for another 20 years. A five month camper trip across this great country led to retiring in Englewood, Fla. for another 20 plus years.Rhena enjoyed playing cards, going dancing, camping with family and friends and going to the beach. She was a very good cook, always swapping recipes with family, but also loved to go out for a meal.She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Dube and husband Tom of Greene, and Monique Roberts of Auberry, Calif.; four grandchildren, Benjamin Dube of Turner, Jeffrey Dube of Cherry Hill, N.J., Joey Roberts of Lacey, Wash., and Jenna Roberts of San Francisco, Calif.; five great-grandchildren, Alexia and Jack Dufour of Pioneer, Calif., Logan McGraw-Dube of Lisbon, Lia and Westin Dube of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and one great-great-grandchild, Evan Roberts of Lacey, Wash. Rhena is also survived by her sister Priscilla Welch of Portland, Ore. and her brother Gerard Collet of South Jordan, Utah; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.Rhena was predeceased by her parents Eugene and Loretta Collet; her husband of more than 50 years, Gerard Pelletier of Englewood, Fla.; her son, Maurice Pelletier of Lewiston; her sister, Lucille Grandmaison of Auburn.Rhena was such a kind, gentle person and will be missed by so many.

