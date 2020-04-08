- Toby Dorr, 50, of Norway, domestic violence assault, 5:59 p.m. Tuesday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Mason Fregia, 43, of Dixfield, refusing to submit to arrest, domestic violence assault, 1:43 a.m. Tuesday in Dixfield by the Dixfield Police Department.
- Randall Wing, 51, of Dixfield, domestic violence assault, 11:10 p.m. Saturday in Dixfield by the Dixfield Police Department.
- Mohammed Al Zubidi, 23, of Greenwood, domestic violence assault, 1:01 p.m. April 1 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Michael Baldwin, 30, of Mexico, domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, violating conditions of release, 10:44 a.m. April 2 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- Michael Baldwin, 30, of Mexico, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating conditions of release, 6:55 p.m. April 2 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- Tyler Shorty, 33, of Oakland, driving to endanger, operating after registration suspended, operating after habitual offender revocation, failure to appear, failure to stop for an officer, endangering the welfare of a child, eluding an officer, violating conditions of release, 1:57 a.m. April 3 in Andover by the Maine State Police.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
-
News
Oxford County arrests
-
River Valley
RSU 10 art teacher debuts online show for students
-
Oxford Hills
Maine Machine Products purchased by out-of-state investment groups
-
News
Feature obituary: Retired nurse Beverly Collins dies from complications of coronavirus