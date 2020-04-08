Charges
Auburn
- Donald Sutter, 48, of 37 Barton Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:56 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Calvin Dixon, 35, of 27 Cook St., on a warrant charging a probation violation, 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Robert Roy, 68, of 89 Oak St., Lewiston, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of violating a protection order, 9:26 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Charles Brewster, 39, of 63 West Loop, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of violating conditions of release, 2 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Brady A. Pelletier, 17, of Livermore, and Herbert Carver, 60, of Lewiston, collided at 4:57 p.m. Friday at College Street and Stetson Road. Both vehicles, Carver’s 2013 Toyota and the 2009 Hyundai, driven by Pelletier and owned by Kim Nadeau, of Livermore, were towed.
- Billy Wood, 35, of South Portland, lost control of his car and slammed into a utility pole at 8:14 p.m. Monday on Sabattus Street, across from Grove Street. His 2012 Ford was towed.
