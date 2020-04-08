DEAR SUN SPOTS: Although our office in Norway is closed until further notice, it’s still business as usual for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Thanks to the innovation and generosity of many wellness providers throughout western Maine, the center is able to continue its programming by offering a variety of virtual wellness classes and support to anyone impacted by cancer. Like other similar agencies, while their offices are closed, we are still available by phone or email to provide resources and support.

“We are very grateful to the wellness providers and others who have helped us to rethink how we reach our audience during this time of social distancing,” said Diane Madden, executive director of the center. “Having the ability to offer a variety of classes, such as yoga, meditation, EFT/Tapping and self-reiki via videoconferencing, allows clients to connect with their computer or smart phone and, in some cases, only a telephone is needed to participate. We have plans to add additional virtual programs, including social and support groups over the next few weeks. We want to reduce the isolation that many people are experiencing and help them keep mentally and physically well.”

“Having the ability to continue our program virtually is so important to the individuals impacted by cancer who we serve,” said Judy Stone, president of the center’s board of directors. “The Cancer Resource Center also recognizes the critical role of caregivers while tending to the needs of their loved one or friend during this difficult time. Virtual wellness programs can provide an opportunity for them to address their own self-care.”

In the following weeks, center volunteers are mobilizing to make phone calls to current and former clients to social interaction and to triage any extreme needs they might have and then assist them in connecting to the needed resources. In the meantime, Madden is available to take calls at 890-0329.

A list of the virtual classes and instructions for connecting are offered on the center website: www.crcofwm.org and is updated frequently. The Facebook page offers daily class offering reminders. Instructions for connecting to classes are provided to the individual after they sign up for the class.

The center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization at 199 Main St, Norway. A variety of comfort items are available in addition to the wellness programs provided and all are free to anyone impacted by cancer.

For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org; find us on Facebook; or call 890-0329. Donations to the center may be mailed to CRCWM, PO Box 263, Norway, ME 04268 or made online at www.crcofwm.org.

ANSWER: I have been wondering how people impacted by cancer and other long-term medical challenges are faring during this very challenging time. If you or anyone you know needs this information, please use it and share it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hope you or a reader can help me. I have a lot of Ball dome lids, small mouth #63, but I don’t have any jars to fit them. I only have the lids and lots of them. Where can I find jars? You are very helpful to so many readers. I read Sun Spots every day. Thank you.

— Linda, Turner

ANSWER: Chances are that a kind reader will come to your aid with jars they have stored in their basements and garages. I have also had luck finding all sorts and sizes of canning jars at hardware stores, Marden’s, and Big Lots. Walmart and many grocery stores have them as well.

