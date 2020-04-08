Spruce Mountain Elementary School

David Grant has worked at the elementary school for eight years. He worked at the Otis Mill for 28 years until it shut down in 2009. He was lucky enough to get hired by the district in 2012 and has enjoyed working in special education. His passions are skiing in the winter and enjoying his camp at Kennebago, fly fishing, hiking and hunting during non-snow months. He’s enjoyed working with his colleagues and young children ever since being hired. Every day he says, “Never a dull moment.”

Debbie Desrosiers has worked in special education as an education technician since 2004. She currently works at the elementary school. She loves to spend time with her family and her 4 dogs. She also enjoys the beach and vacationing with her husband. She lives with her family in Livermore on Brettun’s Pond.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Barbara J. Gingras works in the resource room at the middle school. She graduated from Livermore Falls High School, went to Mid State College and Central Maine Community College. In 2003, she began working full time at Livermore Falls Middle School in the resource room, then went to Spruce Mountain Middle School when the schools combined. Her favorite trip was to Nova Scotia. Her dream trip is to the Dakotas. She is married to Paul and has a grown daughter. She has a dog named Maverick and loves the outdoors.

Courtney Eastman is the Title One math instructor at the middle school. She graduated from University Maine Farmington with a degree in elementary education, and a concentration in mathematics. She visits her hometown in southern Maine frequently to see her three sisters, four nephews, and one niece. When she has free time, she enjoys taking her young dog on adventures to the park and the beach. She also enjoys cooking and trying new foods, and aspires to try cuisines around the world.

