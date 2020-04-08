With free agency mostly complete and the NFL draft now roughly two weeks away, teams’ draft boards are taking shape.

This year’s draft will have a different feel, of course, with teams working from home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and the draft not being held in front of a raucous, live audience.

Here’s my latest crack at projecting how the draft will unfold, this time with a three-round mock draft featuring 106 picks. As usual, I won’t try to predict trades.

FIRST ROUND

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

No surprise here. The Bengals have to be thankful Burrow isn’t willing to pull a John Elway and push for a trade to another team.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Coach Ron Rivera added depth in free agency, but Young gives him the star defender he needs.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions are the wild card of the top 10, but Okudah makes the most sense after they traded star cornerback Darius Slay.

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville

A lot of people think the Giants will go for defensive tackle Derrick Brown, but I still believe they will take care of offensive tackle with Becton, a massive blocker who is a great athlete.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

With Tagovailoa receiving a positive medical report, he could satisfy the Dolphins’ need at quarterback.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Chargers reportedly would rather keep Tyrod Taylor than bring in Cam Newton. That indicates they are looking to draft a QB in the first round.

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

There are still strong indications the Panthers want a defensive tackle, but Simmons might be too good of an athlete to pass up.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa

One of the great things about the DeAndre Hopkins trade for the Cardinals is that they don’t have to draft a wide receiver here. Wirfs is a great fit at right tackle.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

After losing Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus and knowing Yannick Ngakoue wants to be traded, the Jaguars can start their D-line rebuild with Brown.

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

The Browns have a hole at left tackle, and Thomas might be the best one in this draft.

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

The Jets have signed four free agent offensive linemen and re-signed guard Alex Lewis. Putting Wills at right tackle completes the rebuild.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

In this scenario, the Raiders have the good fortune of getting to draft the first wideout in this receiver-rich draft.

13. San Francisco 49ers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

After netting this pick in the DeForest Buckner trade, they could have a tough choice between drafting Jeudy and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who could replace Buckner.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Bucs brought back the entire front seven from a defense that led the league in stopping the run, but Kinlaw would help both in the present and future.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

They could give thought to drafting an offensive tackle, but putting Ruggs’s 4.27-second 40-yard dash speed on the other side of Courtland Sutton is a smart move.

16. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

After addressing edge rusher by signing Dante Fowler, they can land the draft’s second-best cornerback in Henderson.

17. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is an option as they switch to a 3-4 defense, but it makes more sense to replace cornerback Byron Jones with Diggs.

18. Miami Dolphins: K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

Developing Chaisson alongside offseason additions Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy would boost their pass rush.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Eli Apple deal fell apart, so the Raiders need to address the cornerback position.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

The Jaguars’ story is the same as the Raiders’. After the Darqueze Dennard deal fell apart, they need a cornerback.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

They have improved the defense but still have a glaring need for a wide receiver. Higgins is a big target for Carson Wentz.

22. Minnesota Vikings: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

With two of the next four choices, the Vikings need to replace some of their biggest losses this offseason. The Stefon Diggs trade puts them in need of a No. 1 wide receiver.

23. New England Patriots Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Bill Belichick could stick with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, but Love has the tools to be his quarterback of the future.

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

With Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Jefferson at wide receiver, it’d be no wonder Drew Brees took a hometown discount to return.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Vikings are without their top three cornerbacks from last year, so Fulton fills a need.

26. Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, T, USC

The Dolphins could grab a running back, but in Jackson they would address their need at tackle.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

The Seahawks are still waiting to learn whether edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney will be back.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Ravens used free agency to add pass-rush help. Queen would add speed at linebacker.

29. Tennessee Titans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

To free up salary cap room to re-sign Ryan Tannehill and franchise-tag Derrick Henry, the Titans traded Jurrell Casey to Denver. Blacklock would help fill the void.

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Aaron Rodgers had Davante Adams but little else at wide receiver last year. This pick could come down to Mims or Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The 49ers upgrade their secondary with McKinney, one of the draft’s best safeties.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

The Chiefs need cornerbacks after losing Kendall Fuller to the Redskins.

SECOND ROUND

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Aiyuk would give Burrow another receiving threat.

34. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Putting a wide receiver on the other side of T.Y. Hilton for new QB Philip Rivers is a must.

35. Detroit Lions: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Detroit lucks out with a first-round linebacker falling to the second.

36. New York Giants: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

The Giants have needed another edge rusher since letting Marcus Golden leave in free agency.

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Jones, T, Houston

Jones would join Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner in providing Herbert with a rebuilt O-line.

38. Carolina Panthers: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

The loss of James Bradberry puts the Panthers in the market for a cornerback.

39. Miami Dolphins: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins could consider Swift with the 26th pick, but he’s a better value here.

40. Houston Texans: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

The Texans couldn’t afford to keep D.J. Reader, but they can grab Gallimore as his replacement.

41. Cleveland Browns: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

After losing Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, the Browns need linebackers.

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

The Jaguars add a big guard to help their running game.

43. Chicago Bears: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Cutting Prince Amukamara puts the Bears in position to take a cornerback.

44. Indianapolis Colts: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Eason is a strong-armed passer who can learn behind Rivers.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ezra Cleveland, T, Boise State

The offensive line has a hole at right tackle, which Cleveland can fill.

46. Denver Broncos: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Getting A.J. Bouye to replace Chris Harris was a good move, but Hall adds more help at cornerback.

47. Atlanta Falcons: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Starting center Alex Mack is entering the final year of his contract.

48. New York Jets: Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama

The Jets have been looking for an edge rusher but didn’t want to spend big money. Lewis could help.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

The Steelers are the best at drafting wide receivers. Pittman would give Ben Roethlisberger another pass-catcher.

50. Chicago Bears: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

The Bears added Robert Quinn opposite Khalil Mack, but Weaver would further boost the pass rush.

51. Dallas Cowboys: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Jason Witten left for Las Vegas, so Kmet has a chance to get plenty of playing time.

52. Los Angeles Rams: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Eric Weddle retired, and getting Delpit is a great value here.

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

The Eagles have work to do at linebacker.

54. Buffalo Bills: JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Bills are trying to pass the Patriots in the AFC East. A talented back such as Dobbins will help.

55. Baltimore Ravens: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Ravens add another weapon to their Lamar Jackson-led running game.

56. Miami Dolphins: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

With 14 picks, the Dolphins can address just about every position. Hamler is an undersized but dynamic playmaker.

57. Houston Texans: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Winfield is a quality defensive back. Coach Bill O’Brien will have a hard time passing him up.

58. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Along with free agent addition Michael Pierce, Madubuike could help replace Linval Joseph.

59. Seattle Seahawks: Lucas Niang, T, TCU

Seattle lost George Fant and Germain Ifedi, and Duane Brown turns 35 in August, so it needs a long-term option at tackle.

60. Baltimore Ravens: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

He would give the Ravens another pass-catcher with size.

61. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

Logan Ryan remains unsigned, so the Titans need to do something at cornerback.

62. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

The Packers need to add depth on the defensive line.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

The Chiefs could add a dynamic back to share the load with Damien Williams.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

With Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny coming off serious injuries, the Seahawks could add to their backfield.

THIRD ROUND

65. Cincinnati Bengals: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Epenesa has first-round talent, but his slow 40 time at the combine hurts. At this spot, he’s an excellent value.

66. Washington Redskins: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

He could add to the Redskins’ rebuilt secondary.

67. Detroit Lions: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

The Lions add a defensive back for the future.

68. New York Jets: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame

The Jets didn’t add a cornerback in free agency after cutting Trumaine Johnson.

69. Carolina Panthers: James Lynch, DT, Baylor

The Panthers could take a defensive tackle earlier, but Lynch is a good fit in their 4-3 defense.

70. Miami Dolphins: Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn

He can add size and depth to Miami’s D-line.

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

The Chargers add another versatile talent to their secondary.

72. Arizona Cardinals: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

Davis could compete for the starting job with Budda Baker.

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

The Jaguars get a mobile quarterback to back up Gardner Minshew II.

74. Cleveland Browns: Lloyd Cushenberry, C/G, LSU

He could back up JC Tretter at center or challenge Wyatt Teller at guard.

75. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan

With Justin Houston now 31, Indy needs to add an edge rusher.

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

The Bucs need a third wideout for Tom Brady.

77. Denver Broncos: Matthew Peart, T, Connecticut

Garett Bolles is in the final year of his contract, making offensive tackle a position of need.

78. Atlanta Falcons: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

The Falcons are thin at linebacker.

79. New York Jets: Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

The Jets are paying backup money to their current tight ends.

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah

Jon Gruden knows his defense needs to generate more of a pass rush.

81. Las Vegas Raiders: Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

The Raiders could be looking for an eventual replacement for guard Gabe Jackson.

82. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

The Cowboys have to find a replacement for the retired Travis Frederick.

83. Denver Broncos: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

The Broncos need to strengthen their inside linebacker group.

84. Los Angeles Rams: Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee

Taylor could help the Rams’ pass rush.

85. Detroit Lions: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

The Lions lost their starting defensive tackles.

86. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida

The Bills need an edge rusher to replace Shaq Lawson.

87. New England Patriots: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

He would be a nice addition to a thin receiving corps.

88. New Orleans Saints: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

They addressed a need at wide receiver in the first round, so why not add a pass rusher?

89. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

This could be Riley Reiff’s final season at left tackle, making this a need position.

90. Houston Texans: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Zach Cunningham is in the final year of his contract, and the Texans are thin behind him.

91. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

The Raiders continue to rebuild their secondary.

92. Baltimore Ravens: Damien Lewis, G, LSU

Longtime guard Marshal Yanda retired, so Baltimore needs more interior linemen.

93. Tennessee Titans: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Moss could spell Derrick Henry this year and potentially replace him down the line.

94. Green Bay Packers: Jack Driscoll, G, Auburn

Adding depth along the line is part of their long-term plan.

95. Denver Broncos: Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

He would join free agent addition Graham Glasgow in upgrading the interior line.

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

The Chiefs need to improve the interior of their offensive line.

97. Cleveland Browns: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

He gives the Browns a longer-term option at safety.

98. New England Patriots: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

They still haven’t replaced Rob Gronkowski. Trautman could help.

99. New York Giants: J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

The Giants need help at safety beyond Jabrill Peppers.

100. New England Patriots: Prince Tega Wanogho, T, Auburn

The Patriots need to pursue a long-term option at tackle because of salary cap issues.

101. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Seahawks’ linebackers are getting up there in age.

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: John Simpson, G, Clemson

This is a need position after Ramon Foster retired and B.J. Finney left in free agency.

103. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

Philly needs to add as many wide receivers as possible.

104. Los Angeles Rams: William Gay, LB, Mississippi State

No team has a bigger need at linebacker than the Rams.

105. Minnesota Vikings: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame

With Everson Griffen not coming back, the Vikings need pass-rush help.

106. Baltimore Ravens: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

He would provide insurance behind center Matt Skura, who is coming off an injury.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: