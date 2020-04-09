Leavitt senior receives Principal’s Award

TURNER — Megan Goddard, a senior at Leavitt Area High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Megan has always demonstrated her willingness to challenge herself, while at the same time passing along positivity to all those around her. Beyond her work academically, she is an active member of the school community, engaging in student groups and many school activities,” Principal Eben Shaw notes. “Megan has also dedicated herself to being a champion of positive thinking and is constantly encouraging others to do the same.”

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals and the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

