When Nimbus arrived at Responsible Pet Care he was not in good shape. Living on the street had taken its toil on him. He was hungry. He was matted. He was not happy. The caregivers at the shelter did their thing with Nimbus. They addressed his health issues and worked with him to make him feel comfortable.

Six year old Nimbus is doing very well. He has done a turnaround since his arrival and now he is happy accepting love. He seems to look forward to seeing the staff because he knows he will get some love from each of them. He is more than ready to be someone’s best friend.

Nimbus is a testament to the kind of care that is given to all of the animals that enter Responsible Pet Care. The shelter is feeling the effects of COVID-19. Donations of money and food are down. Food donations can be made through the shelter’s Amazon List https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/U68FO1NEA8TM/ref=cm_go_nav_hz. Bags and cans of food can be dropping off at the shelter and left in the covered area attached to the left side of the building.

To our adopters and supporters:

In keeping with the important and responsible job we all have now to avoid crowded areas and keep our social distance, Responsible Pet Care has elected to temporarily close our second hand store located at 124 Waterford Road in Norway. The “RPC” shelter located at 9 Swallow Road in South Paris will be closed to visitors. However, the shelter will continue to accept stray animals and care for all that currently reside there. Adoptions will be allowed by appointment only and phone calls must be made in advance to set up a time. Available animals may be viewed on Facebook and at responsiblepetcare.org. We will be unable to facilitate adoptions to those folks that are exhibiting symptoms of or have been exposed to the covid-19 virus.

We will be grateful for donations of supplies as well as monetary donations, since this situation with the covid-19 virus is extremely economically challenging for our organization. We have also had to suspend our active fundraising. To get donations to us, you may leave them by the shelter building front door or make an appointment to leave them by calling us at 743-8679, reach out on Facebook, or email us at [email protected] For monetary donations; P O Box 82, Norway Maine 04268. As always, we are happy to answer any questions that you may have; please do not hesitate to be in touch. The closing of both our store and shelter will be until March 31. At that time, we will evaluate whether to extend the closures.

We appreciate your patience, your support and wish you and your families wellness.

Most sincerely,

Shirley H. Boyce

President

