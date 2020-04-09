LEWISTON — A Honduran man living in Turner was sentenced Thursday in federal court to the time he already has served in jail for being in this country after he was deported.

After accepting the guilty plea of Angel Isaula, 67, to a charge of being found in the United States after removal, U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced him via teleconference to time served, or roughly three months.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a van in Turner at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to court records.

At that time, Isaula had been a passenger in the van that was traveling a back road in Turner from his Snell Hill Road home.

In an affidavit, an agent wrote that he had conducted surveillance of the home while investigating allegations brought by a “concerned citizen” that undocumented immigrants had been living in the home and working at Quality Egg LLC, an egg farm in Turner.

During his surveillance, the agent wrote that he had watched a passenger van ferry men from that home to the egg farm using back roads, not the most direct route, during hours of the farm’s operation.

Isaula first told the agents he was in this country legally.

When asked to provide documentation to substantiate his claim, Isaula said he didn’t have his documents with him. He said they were at his Snell Hill Road home.

Agents handcuffed him and took him to that home. There, he presented agents with a “fraudulent” permanent resident card, according to the affidavit.

After agents confronted him with that fact, he admitted to being in the United States illegally, having been deported twice before, in September 2013 and again in June 2014.

He was expected to be released into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

In February, a judge imposed a similar sentence on a Mexican man living at the same Turner home.

