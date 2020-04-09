I just read the Sun Journal article (April 4) on the St. Mary’s hospital policy for quarantined health care workers, who must use vacation/personal time if they are quarantined.

That is beyond outrageous. I am a county native who has lived in Germany for more than 40 years and have broad experience with European social policies — policies that are entirely designed to benefit working people.

It is my sincere hope that U.S. officials use the current crisis to rethink what government can and should do for the people who drive prosperity. Every worker participates and, as such, deserves to have health care coverage at a minimum.

Americans must ask themselves why so many other developed nations can afford this protection and America refuses to. Why can’t we better protect and provide for our children and young people?

Now is the time to get past “individualism” and focus on developing our communities. The admired “Greatest Generation” was anything but selfish and greedy and they built the foundation for today’s success.

Jeffrey Gardner, Wiesbaden, Germany

Editor’s note: On Monday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has reversed its policy that previously required employees to use their own sick and vacation time if they need to be quarantined for 14 days for coronavirus exposure.