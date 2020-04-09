LIVERMORE FALLS/JAY — Livermore Falls selectmen will meeting via teleconference at 6: 30 p.m.  Friday.

Jay selectpersons will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

Livermore Falls’ meeting is expected to be short, Town Manager Stephen Gould said. On the agenda is a request to pave the Transfer Station and a discussion on Central Maine Power Co. changing the town’s streetlights this fall for free, if the town enters a 15-year contract.

The number to call to join the meeting is via landline at 560-0523 or for a cellphone at 207-560-0523. Once answered, enter 408537, the conference code.

Jay selectpersons plan to discuss rescheduling the April 28 annual town meeting referendum and a recreational grant application.

To join that meeting, people can call 207-560-0523 and enter the conference code 408537.

Participants are asked to email Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere at [email protected] or call 207-897-6785 and leave a message for her to give her the name of the participant and telephone number.

