100 Years Ago: 1920

The senior class of Stephens High School will have a social and dance at the school building Friday evening. Al Melanson’s Novelty orchestra will furnish music. The program will begin at 7.30.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Kora Temple’s 17th annual Shrine Circus will visit the Twin Cities next weekend, with performances scheduled at the Lewiston Armory Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April18 and the usual crowds are expected. On Friday, the big show begins at 4 p.m. and 8 p m., and on Saturday, at 2:30 and 8 p.m. It’s an all-new, exciting edition of the circus, featuring a galaxy of European and South American performers. Young animal subjugators and their remarkable charges will be in the limelight with five ponderous performing Indian elephants. The elephants will snap to the commands of Col Lee Keener, said to be the youngest elephant trainer in North America.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Stories and songs can be used to teach children said Native American Nightshade Wolfstone Francis at a recent Public Library story time gathering of 30 children and parents. Francis sang and told Native American stories Friday saying there are lessons in stories, such as not to steal, cheat, lie, but to show respect to everything. “That’s the way we teach our children,” said Francis. Francis belongs to the Fisher Clan of the Penobscot Tribe of the Wabanaki Nation he said. He has recently moved outside Farmington where he plans to make a teaching lodge for summer art, crafts, and music programs for children with emphasis on Native American traditions. Francis sang stories and played his drum and flute. The children listened, clapped and shook rattles .

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: