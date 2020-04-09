ELLSWORTH — Applications are currently being accepted at the Maine Community Foundation for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund.

Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides renewable scholarship support to young women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine pursuing post-secondary education in science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

The deadline for applications is June 1, 2020. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.