RESTON, VA—Oxford Hills Technical School a chapter in Norway, Maine, was recently awarded the title of the largest DECA Chapter within their association for the 2019-2020 school year. The results were announced on the DECA Direct website on March 31.

Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisors, alumni and business partners. These chapters and individuals alike dedicate their year to academic and career preparation, community service projects, membership recruitment, school outreach activities, and other DECA related endeavors. The chapter’s advisor and student leaders have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to DECA.

“DECA commends the efforts of our leadership honorees as their efforts have provided many members the opportunity to take advantage of DECA’s best in class programs designed to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “We look forward to their ongoing contributions to the local, association and international levels.”

The DECA chapter advisor at Oxford Hills Technical School is Wendy Robichaud.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit www.decadirect.org.

