POLAND — Town officials voted earlier this week to waive accrued interest on April’s tax bills until July.

“This gives another 60 days to pay your second half of your 2020 real estate or personal property taxes without interest accruing,” according to a message on the town’s website.

The spring payment of the semiannual tax bill is normally due April 1. Under the waiver, taxpayers now have until July 1 to pay without penalty.

Town Manager Matthew Garside said the town has not set a date for municipal elections or the annual town meeting.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: