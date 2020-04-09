A spring storm featuring rain, snow, thunder, lightning and gusty winds had knocked out power to more than 262,000 customers across Maine and created hazardous driving conditions that closed state government.

Central Maine Power reported 202,595 outages at 8:15 a.m. Friday, down about 2,000 from two hours earlier. They were spread across 14 counties, with Androscoggin (17,834), Kennebec (36,354), Somerset (22,828), Cumberland (16,410), Franklin (16,544), Oxford (12,043), Waldo (19,764), and Lincoln (15,323) affected most. Sagadahoc County reported 9,707 outages and York had just 27.

Emera Maine, which provides electricity to northern and eastern Maine, reported 59,893 outages at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Those outage totals could continue to rise Friday morning as bands of wet, heavy snow move through central and northern areas. Gusty winds are expected to continue for much of the day.

“We fully expected this,” said CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett. “We’ve been talking to customers for two days about preparing for this storm.”

Hartnett said 100 CMP crews and another 130 contractor crews will be working Friday to restore power. Under guidelines established to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, crews are working one person per vehicle and maintaining a six-foot physical distance.

“One thing that we’ve asked,” Hartnett said,” is that with people at home, sometimes they will approach the crews and get a little too close. That’s never good. Please respect the safety of all our crews.”

Last month, crews using physical-distancing protocol restored 50,000 outages in a 24-hour period, Hartnett said.

Downed power lines have closed roads in towns across Maine. In North Yarmouth, power lines are down in the intersection of Pea Lane and Cumberland Road. Pea Lane is closed to traffic, according to North Yarmouth Fire Rescue.

Auburn Police say Lake Street between Hotel Road and Colonial Way is closed because downed utility lines have made the road impassable.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday morning that state government would be closed Friday because of “hazardous” driving conditions and widespread outages.

“With heavy, wet snow causing dangerous driving conditions and power outages, I am closing state government offices,” Mills said in a statement. “I thank all Maine people for rising to the new challenge of a spring snowstorm in the middle of a pandemic by staying at home and traveling only when absolutely necessary so our first responders and road crews can work safely.”

The National Weather Service in Gray reported snow totals at 11 p.m. Thursday had already reached 7.8 inches in Auburn, 5.5 inches in Freeport, 5 inches in New Gloucester and 3 inches at the Portland International Jetport. Less than two inches were reported Thursday night in York County.

Snow totals were expected to range from 2 to 6 inches from northern York County along the coast through Portland, and climb to 8 inches near Windham and Gray. Higher amounts were expected farther inland, with more than a foot in the western mountains, according to meteorologist Derek Schroeter of the National Weather Service in Gray.

“We’re not expecting any warmup or any change back to rain with this,” Schroeter said early Thursday evening, “so what does fall in the next four to six hours should stay there overnight.”

Historically, April snowstorms are not unusual, although the last time Portland received at least 6 inches this late in the month was 1974, when 6.4 inches fell on April 9.

Schroeter also said he received reports of more than a dozen lightning strikes along with snow thunder.

A harried state police dispatcher said the storm led to hundreds of motor-vehicle accidents, but state police spokesman Steve McCausland said he had not heard of any serious problems. There were reports of overturned vehicles in Poland, Oxford and Sabattus, with the latter being a town plow truck.

By late Thursday afternoon, state police had reduced the speed limit on the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph.

