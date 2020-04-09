I think the reporting of the coronavirus in the press, including television, the Sun Journal and The New York Times, continues to incite an emotional response in citizens.

I value the more rational presentations of Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Maine’s Center for Disease Control director, Nirav Shah. I also support Gov. Mills’ management of this very serious health threat in this state.

I think news readers should, by now, have seen a simple column every day on the front page of newspapers with seven activities all citizens should perform to protect themselves as much as possible from the virus.

Let us try a little harder to encourage a rational response in citizens to this serious health threat.

Tom Fallon, Rumford