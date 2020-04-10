FIRST TEAM
Emma Charles, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Brynne Robbins, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Jaidyn Negley, Leavitt, Junior
Bridget Reusch, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Kamryn Joyce, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Samantha Allen, Winthrop, Senior
SECOND TEAM
Ava Petrin, Leavitt, Senior
Moriah Reusch, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Delia Colello, Mt. Blue, Freshman
Emily Kidd, Mt. Abram, Sophomore
Maya Deming, Winthrop, Senior
Molly Harmon, Mt. Blue, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Kahryn Cullenberg, Mt. Blue; Alexis Emery, Winthrop; Abbie Cramer, Mt. Blue; Alex Hawksley, Leavitt; Iris Petrin, Leavitt; Alexandra Denning, Leavitt.
