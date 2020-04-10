UMF University Store manager keeping busy making masks

FARMINGTON — Aimee Degroat, University Store manager at the University of Maine at Farmington, and her partner, Dane Kaiser, were both adjusting to the new normal of self-isolating at home when they discovered a kit to make COVID-19 masks for sale on the Auburn Fabric Warehouse website.

Kaiser ordered a couple of kits even though he hadn’t sewn since eighth-grade Home Economics class. He took a quick refresher on YouTube, borrowed a sewing machine and started sewing at the kitchen table. Though challenging at the start, he completed both kits, with each kit making 25 face covering masks. All that was left was for Degroat and Kaiser to ship them where they are needed most.

They brought some of the masks to the Rangeley Health Center, Franklin Memorial Hospital, and mailed others to caregivers in the nursing field or relatives with compromised health situations.

Degroat’s sister is helping with the effort by purchasing more kits for them to continue to sew and give to those in need.

ATV trails are closed

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife sends out a reminder that all ATV trails are closed for mud season. Riding on trails before they open can cause significant damage and cause landowners to close trails to all in the future.

Conditions around the state are varied and the decision to open trails is managed by the property owner and/or the club or organization who maintain the trail system. Nobody should expect any of the trails to open before May. All signs should have an opening date of May 15 or later.

Bishop Deeley presiding at online Masses

PORTLAND — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, an unprecedented number of Maine parishes are live-streaming their Masses and services, including Good Friday, and Easter. For a complete list of those live-streaming opportunities, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/HolyWeekLiveStreaming.

Bishop Robert Deeley will also preside at Masses and services this week via livestream and originating from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. The celebrations can be viewed at www.portlandiocese.org/online-Mass or www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral.

Here is Bishop Deeley’s schedule:

Friday, April 10, 7 p.m., Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion.

Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m., Easter Vigil Mass.

Sunday, April 12, 10 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord.

To view a special page dedicated to the latest news, live prayer opportunities, an updated list of drive-through confessions, and a variety of faith resources, visit the Diocese of Portland’s COVID-19 response page at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/response-coronavirus.

Maine Catholic churches to ring bells on Easter Sunday

PORTLAND — The Diocese of Portland will have all Catholic churches in Maine that have bells ring them at noon on Easter Sunday, April 12. The ringing of the bells is to celebrate Christ’s victory over death and the promise of eternal life as well as offer the community of faithful a shared experience after spending Holy Week apart due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The idea came from a faith-filled woman in Hartford, who had grown tired of watching traditions being forced to take a year off.

Each church will decide the length of the bell ringing, and other denominations and churches are encouraged to join the initiative by ringing their bells as well.

For more information about Holy Week plans at Maine parishes, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus.

