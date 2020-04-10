AUBURN — The principal of Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn Campus, John Patrick Yorkey, announces the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. The following students have achieved a 4.25 average and above in all courses and are on the principal’s list:

Grade 11: Sarah Brown, Anna Cote, Aaliyah Cruz, Amelia Fortin, Lucy Frenette, Martha GeyerShaheen, Grace Girardin, Benjamin Kase, Hannah Kenney, Owen Mitchell, Gisele Ouellette, Elliana Smith, Lauren Theriault and Emma Wolverton.

Grade 10: Kathleen Dean, Noah Cyr, McKenzie Lagerson, Isabella McMillen, Eleanor Russell and Jessica Zimmerman.

Grade 9: Laura Wong.

Grade 7: Belle Beauchesne.

Grade 6: Alyssa Davis, Spencer Morgan and Dmitri Keene.

The following students have achieved a 3.80 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and therefore have attained first honors:

Grade 11: Alec Beaudin, Molly Brown, Emily Cutter, Matthew Gosselin, William Levasseur, Madison Tyus, Cassie Wardwell, Emily Wallingford and Erin White.

Grade 10: Bryana Archer, Samuel Burnham, Julianne Cook, Gabe Carey, Sydney Dick, Patrick Manson, Bella Perryman, Cezarie St. Jean and Kyla Wallace.

Grade 9: Lily Beauchesne, Ethan Berube, Natalie Brocke, Miles Frenette, Matthew Gould, Abigail Mitchell, Matthew Nguyen and Camren Samson.

Grade 8: Rieslynn Bernier, Connor Cyr, Carlotta Dolci, Colin Dube, Gabrielle Duplissis, Jack Ellingwood, Gianna Errico, Lauren Fletcher, Anna Geyer-Shaheen, Avery Gravel, Timothée Ouellette, Gabriella Roman, Natalia Russell and Connor Wolverton.

Grade 7: Gabrielle Allen, Charlize Apodaca, Owen Gallic, Jack Gilpatric, Logan Martin, Lauren Naous, Jaipal Patel, Viola Perkins, Jonathan Tangilamesu, Anna Theriault and Brookelynn Whited.

Grade 6: Kellen Anthoine, Cecile Brown, Isabella Bouffard, Kendall Gravel, Victoria Lac, Abrielle LeBrasseur and Sela Russell.

