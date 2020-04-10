PORTLAND —To celebrate the successful launch of distance learning at Maine Catholic schools and in the spirit of fun and community, Maine Catholic School Spirit Week will be held from April 13-17. Saint Dominic Academy (Auburn campus/Lewiston campus) will be participating.

Each day will have a different theme, with students participating virtually from home through Google Classroom, Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube and many other platforms. The week will even have its own hashtag (#MECatholicspiritweek2020) for students, teachers and staff to post photos to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Here are the daily themes:

Monday, April 13 — 100 Year Old Day. Students will transform themselves into what they think they will look like at age 100. In addition, students will call an older relative or friend and have a conversation about how they have been spending time at home. They will also say a prayer with them.

Tuesday, April 14 — Real Life School Superhero Day. Students will dress up as someone they think is a superhero right now. In addition, students will write thank you notes and emails to a real superhero in their town or city.

Wednesday, April 15 — Emoji Day. Students will dress up as their favorite emoji, then paint it on a small rock to bring it to school on the first day the schools open again.

Thursday, April 16 — School Uniform Day. Students will wear their school uniforms for the day with the option of adding two fun accessories to their outfits.

Friday, April 17 — Stuffed Animal and Real Pet Day. Students will spend time with their favorite stuffed animal or pets and write a poem about them.

Different schools will also be hosting special events and activities on specific days, and students will also make cards for health care professionals in their families, neighborhoods and area hospitals to thank them for their service. For more specific information, contact Saint Dominic Academy.

