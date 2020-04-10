Staff member Dylon Jackson and the Easter Bunny carry food to a car in the parking lot of the YWCA Central Maine on East Avenue in Lewiston on Friday afternoon while Program Director Melissa Jackson watches. Every Tuesday and Friday afternoon people who have called to arrange home cooked-meals, fresh produce and other items such as pizza can pick them up but must have their children in the vehicle. The YWCA has been providing meals since schools closed and plans to continue into the foreseeable future. For more information visit the website, ywcamaine.org. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
