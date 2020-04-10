FARMINGTON — Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven, an artisan pizza restaurant at 103 Narrow Gauge Square, has a new promotion to ease the reality of the stay-at-home order and bring a bit of humor to the situation.

“We’re trying,” owner Mary Jamison said.

On March 18, Governor Janet Mills closed restaurant dining rooms and bars and prohibited gatherings of 10 people or more. On March 31, the Governor issued the stay-at-home order, for all but essential workers, as COVID-19 cases topped 300.

Every Tuesday until the order is lifted, or until supplies run out, customers ordering a 20″ pizza will receive a free roll of toilet paper, Jamison said.

To make the supplies last longer, only one roll will be given per order.

The restaurant’s Facebook page noted, “Let’s make the best of the “Crappy” situation!”

Dylan Antone of Livermore Falls saw the deal there.

“We love their pizza and couldn’t go wrong with an extra roll of toilet paper nowadays,” he said later.

During the stay-at-home order the restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday, 1-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., for take-out. It is also on the Downtown Delivery app.

“We’re here, trying to do what we can,” she said. “Who doesn’t need toilet paper?”

For more information, call 207-305-2006.

