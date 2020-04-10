DEAR SUN SPOTS: The senior community is wondering about the government stimulus checks announced in response to the pandemia. Some of my friends don’t file income taxes as their income is low. So how will the government know how to find them? Some of them could really use some help. I know you can find answers for all of us. Thank you for all you do for us.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I don’t blame you for having concerns, but don’t worry. Social Security recipients will receive their money through the same avenue that they receive their monthly payments, whether that be through direct deposit (the quickest) or with a check in the mail. As long as you have a Social Security number and haven’t recently changed your bank account routing information if you have direct deposit, or have very recently moved if you get a check in the mail, you will get your money. Take care, my dear.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to express my gratitude to Schooner Estates, where I am a resident in the independent living building. They are going above and beyond expectations to keep their tenants safe and well cared for. They shop for us and even opened a small store with essentials where we may shop. They are adhering to the CDC recommendations in regard to social distancing, communal dining and canceling all functions. We have a Schooner TV channel where they keep in touch and provide movies, etc. for entertainment. They also keep families well-informed. It’s a great place to be.

— Beverly, no town

ANSWER: Publicly thanking the people who help you in your community is always a wonderful thing to do, no matter what the circumstances. I’m so glad you are happy, content, and are feeling well-cared for. You are truly blessed. May you, the other residents, and all the staff and caregivers who are showing up for work every day have continued good health. Keep looking out for each other.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Kudos to Michele and Mike of Heidi’s Deli! That’s a great picture by Andree Kehn to celebrate their kindhearted gesture in Monday’s paper. Folks like this restore our faith in the generosity and goodness of others. I’d also like to give a shoutout to the truckers, such as Roger Macbach (shown in a photo by Andy Molloy of the Kennebec Journal) and his fellow comrades who sacrifice their time at home to keep us shut-ins supplied with the necessities of life. How appropriate to call them “Highway Heroes.” We are a thankful duo.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wish to say “kudos” to those responsible for the decorated scarecrows and table scene on Jackson Hill Road in Auburn. I really enjoy the various scene changes. It makes me smile every time I drive by. Thank you.

— Dan, Norway

ANSWER: My heart is full as I read these letters of thanks. We all can do something to help others and make the world a better place. You truly do inspire me and I’m sure you’re helping others with your positive attitudes and creativity. Keep it up, Sun Spotters! I’m very proud of you!

