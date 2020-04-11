AUGUSTA — Maine hunters are scouting in advance of the spring turkey hunt as the state observes shelter-at-home rules.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has said outdoor activities are still allowed in the state, but participants must take proper precautions to avoid spreading coronavirus. One of the major spring outdoor traditions in Maine is the turkey hunt, which runs from May 2 to June 6 this year.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in an April 2 statement that “many people are starting to scout in preparation for their hunt.” The state has asked them to stay six feet apart from other people and travel only in vehicles with members of their own household.

Turkey hunters can take two bearded wild turkeys during the turkey hunt this year in most of the state. There’s also a fall hunt in which turkeys of either sex can be taken.

