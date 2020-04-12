When the COVID-19 crisis is over, state and community leaders will be needed to help people rebuild their lives. More than ever, leaders will be needed who will listen and will hear all voices.

Katey Branch, who is running for Senate District 19, is just such a candidate.

She knows, as most people now know, that state government must work with and for the people. As an educator, facilitator and small business owner, Branch knows how to have respectful conversations with all people about issues the people all care about — health care, education and the beloved Maine environment.

She has worked with a wide variety of people of all ages, classes, and political perspectives and values diversity and the independence that is unique to Maine.

Maine’s next chapter will be written by leaders such as Katey Branch.

I hope others will join me in supporting her for Maine Senate District 19.

Joan Beal, Norway

