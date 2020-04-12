LEWISTON – Jeremy Jason Guenette, 41, of Lewiston passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.He attended Lewiston schools, earning his GED in 2018. He worked in various trades building pools, doing siding and tree work. He enjoyed being outdoors, reading and watching movies. Jeremy had a heart of gold and a terrific sense of humor. His loud laugh was infectious and warm.He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Joline (Ouellette) Guenette, his sisters, Ronda Guenette and Rebecca Jordan, his children, Kalib Nadeau and Sabrina Nadeau, two grandsons, Leo and Lucas Maurais, and several nieces, nephews, and a great nephew and great nieces.Condolences may be shared with Jeremy’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.Services will be delayed until after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toSt. Martin de Porres23 Bartlett St.Lewiston, ME 04240

