MEXICO – Laura Arsenault, 95, a resident of Mexico and Lisbon passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at the Lamp surrounded by her caregivers, due to the recent pandemic family was unable to be by her side. Laura was one of 10 children born to Fredrick and Loretta Weston on February 25 1925. She enjoyed playing cards and doing crafts as well as camping at Dummer’s Beach in Weld for a great number of years. Laura was involved with Santa’s Helpers in Mexico and also planning meals for the campground gatherings.She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund and parents, Fredrick and Loretta and her nine other brothers and sisters, Chester, Dwight, Orton, Lincoln, Jimmy, Sally Broomhall, Sandy LeFleur, Barbara Turner, Beatrice Patterson, grandson Jamie, son in laws Richard Moore, Robert Nesbitt, Tom Bissonette, and daughter in law Rose Arsenault. She is survived by her sons Joseph of Portsmouth, N.H., John and wife, Sandra of Turner, Cyrus and wife, Nancy, of Turner, Donna Nesbitt of Rumford, Lorrie Crosby of Litchfield her grandchildren, Tony, Nan, Sherrie, Jennifer, Shane, Dawn, Kevin, Austin, Justin, Jason, Megan, Ryan, Amber. She also has 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being made by Funeral Alternatives Services of Lewiston with no services or visitation due to unforeseen circumstances. Burial will take place at a later time and date. The family would like to say thank you to the great staff at the Lamp and Beacon House Hospice for taking great care of her in her time with them.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

