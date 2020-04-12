April 12, 2019: Bernstein Shur, Maine’s largest law firm, picks a female chief executive officer for the first time. Joan Fortin assumes her new duties in January 2020.
At the time of her selection, no woman holds the top job at Maine’s 15 largest law firms, according to a MaineBiz magazine annual survey. Bernstein Shur is the biggest firm when measured by the number of lawyers based in Maine.
Fortin grew up on a Benton dairy farm and went to Colby College. She earned a master’s degree in educational administration, then worked at Bowdoin College. Then she got a law degree at Northeastern University to broaden her skills in the educational field. However, her experience at Northeastern convinced her to become a practicing lawyer.
After several years at Bernstein Shur, she joined the board in 2008 and became director of attorney recruitment. She hired about half of the 120 attorneys who were working at the firm in the spring of 2019.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Stuck at home? Instagram to the rescue!
-
News
Mainers grapple with faith amid the coronovirus pandemic
-
Maine
Cautious but vigilant, Janet Mills navigates a time of crisis
-
Maine
Isolation, disruption of routine hard on children and adolescents
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 12, narrated by Katherine Joyce