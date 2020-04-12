The Prosper (Texas) Police Department received a report of a party at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s house on Friday night, but could not verify a party was taking place or that coronavirus guidelines weren’t being followed upon arrival.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential ‘party,’ ” said Scott M. Brewer, an assistant chief with the Prosper Police Department, on Saturday night.

“The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party.’ Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing.”

Brewer added that Prosper “continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders. As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents.”

The issue of whether Prescott hosted a party that violated the coronavirus guidelines arose following a report on TMZ that showed several people, including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, reportedly at Prescott’s residence to celebrate a birthday.

A source close to Prescott disputed the report, saying: “Dak did NOT have over 10 people and was not in violation of any social distancing.”

President Trump released new guidelines on March 16 that stated Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

The state of Texas has told residents to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order signed on March 31 states: “Every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

This is not the first time Prescott has made headlines amid the pandemic.

He has been seen working out at gyms with former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and pictured arm-in-arm, which goes against state and county mandates.

