AUBURN — The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has donated $40,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank, one of five grants totaling $100,000 to nonprofits in Maine and New Hampshire focusing on food security.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation additionally made a $25,000 gift toward COVID-19 response during the United Way telethon in Maine.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
coronavirus, Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles