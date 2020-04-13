Sabattus Seniors meetings canceled until further notice
SABATTUS — Helen Marsh, president of the Sabattus Seniors group, has announced that their luncheons and meetings have been canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus. The group used to meet on the first Thursday of the month at the Maxwell-Gill Hall. Members will be notified when events will resume.
