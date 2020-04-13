DEAR SUN SPOTS: Calvin Dube was featured in the paper at the beginning of the month, helping the homeless in Lewiston. I have some donations he might be able to use. Can you tell me how to contact him?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: My hope is that Calvin or someone who knows him will read this and get in touch with me. I, in turn, will get his contact information to this reader and any others who wish to help. You may also want to contact 211 by phone or go to 211maine.org to find information on how you can assist those in need.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a question about transferring an old audio tape to a disc or thumb drive. On this tape there is an interview with Lynn Franklin and my dad, Harry Getchel, who are both no longer with us. Where would I look near Lewiston-Auburn to have this transfer done?

We both enjoy reading you every morning. There’s knowledge and laughter both in one read! Who could ask for more? Thank you for all you do for us as we stay here at home!

— Karen and Nelson, no town

ANSWER: Thank you so much for your kind words. I appreciate each and every one of you.

Photo Finish at the Auburn Mall can help you. Go to the website mainephotofinish.com where there is an email form, or call 783-3354. Francis will get back to you and can make arrangements to get your project done through online avenues or a drop-off and pickup arrangement.

This is an excellent time to sort through old VCR and audio tapes, CDs, DVDs and photos. My son is sorting through our family photos and sharing them with me and his siblings on social media. We’re enjoying lots of memories and laughter. It really has helped us through this time.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve sent you a question a few times, but haven’t heard back. I don’t think you’re receiving my letters.

— Shirley, no town

ANSWER: Sun Spots Central can get a bit busy and backed up at times, but trust that I do receive all letters and you will get your question answered whether I do it myself or ask for the help of other readers. Sometimes I have to research the right answer by calling or emailing others then wait for folks with particular expertise to get back to me.

If I need clarification, I’ll reach out to you through email or a phone call. It’s very important that you always have your full name and contact information included in your emails and handwritten notes. I only print your first name and the town you live in, unless you request that I don’t, then I write “No name, no town.”

There’s no need to write to Sun Spots multiple times with the same question. I cannot reply to let you know I received your letter and I’m only able to answer you through the column, not in a private email, unless the information you are seeking is extremely personal and sensitive. It’s the rules. Thank you, dear readers, for your patience and understanding.

