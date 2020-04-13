Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda for Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m.

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a hearing to determine whether the structure owned by the estate of Ted Gay, located at 130 Wilton Road, on Lot 27, Map U-31 of the current tax maps of the Town of Farmington, on file at 153 Farmington Falls Road, is dangerous or a nuisance within the meaning of 17 M.R.S. §2851 and to decide whether to order abatement of said nuisance by demolition and removal of said structure

Item 3: To award the bid for a riding mower for the parks and recreation department

Item 4: To approve a new road name (Lindy Lane)

Item 5: To approve the minutes of March 24, 2020

Item 6: To discuss other business

