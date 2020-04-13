LIVERMORE — Fire gutted a vacant house at 1729 Federal Road, also Route 4, early Monday, Fire Chief Donald Castonguay said.

The building is between Guild’s Country Hardware store and the Route 108 intersection.

Chris Stanford of the Office of the State Fire Marshal was at the scene to investigate the cause. A determination has not been made, the chief said.

The house has been vacant for two or three years, he said. There was no power to it.

The one-story home is owned by the Atkinson Estate, he said. There is no insurance or mortgage on it. There were some clothes that were put out during a summer lawn sale in the house, and mattresses in the loft that were smoking and making a mess, he said.

About 20 firefighters from Canton, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Turner responded to the fire, which was reported by a passer-by about 12:45 a.m.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down in about 10 minutes, Castonguay said. They returned twice later in the morning, and the house was still smoking about 9 a.m.

The land is valued at $34,770 and the house at $29,525, Deputy Town Clerk Jean Tardif said.

