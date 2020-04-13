JAY — Selectpersons voted unanimously Monday to postpone the April 28 town meeting referendum because of COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting was held via teleconference.

Since the board left the date open-ended, selectpersons will need to sign the warrant and post the warrant again at least seven days prior to the referendum, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Absentee ballots can continue to be issued.

The town meeting could be in June if restrictions are lifted.

In other business, the board approved a grant application for $50,000 to help build a pavilion at French Falls Park on French Falls Lane. The overall project cost is $77,600. The grant would be from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative, Outdoor Recreation Grant Program.

The town’s Recreation Committee has been discussing the possibility of building a pavilion at the park for several years.

The proposal for the French Falls Community Pavilion project is for a 20- by 40-foot pavilion with a concrete floor that would house multiple picnic tables that could be moved around for different events. It would be multi-use and used yearround, according to the application.

Among the uses would be for community festivities, family gatherings, concerts and performances, farmers markets and school events.

The town leases 10 acres from Androscoggin Land Trust for $1 a year. The 40-year lease was approved in 2015.

The area has a softball field, picnic areas, a large parking area and trails. A small BMX park is proposed to be built this year.

The remaining 20 acres owned by the trust has an extensive system that runs along the Androscoggin River and the state’s Whistle Stop Trail, according to the grant application. The trail goes from Jay to West Farmington.

The park is maintained through a partnership between the town and the trust. The town’s Public Works Department provides upkeep for the ball field, other green spaces and the parking area.

The Jay Recreation Committee members work on trail maintenance, flower gardens and beautification of the area.

Thomas C. Goding and Son, Building Contractor of Jay, has offered his services as being the general contractor and providing labor as an in-kind match to the grant. The value is $18,900. Goding is a selectperson and a member of the Recreation Committee. The town’s in-kind work by the Public Works Department is valued at $7,000. Other funding resources will also be used and includes Recreation Committee fundraising.

