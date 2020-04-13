LEWISTON — As part of its COVID-19 response, the John T. Gorman Foundation awarded grants of $25,000 to St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, $50,000 to New Beginnings and $100,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The grants were part of $500,000 given to 11 Maine nonprofits providing food and shelter to Mainers in need during the outbreak. The mission of the independent, statewide foundation is to improve the lives of disadvantaged people in Maine.

In addition to the COVID-19 response grants, the Foundation has also extended its deadline for nonprofits to apply for its 2020 Direct Services Grant Program to April 15 and plans to streamline its review process to ensure that these funds are quickly distributed. These grants of up to $25,000 go to support the efforts of nonprofits to help meet the immediate basic needs of low-income Mainers.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: