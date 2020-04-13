100 Years Ago: 1920

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Staples returned to Auburn, Saturday, from Boston, where they have been staying several days as guests of Mrs. F. E. Stanley of Newton. Staples gave an address, on newspapers before one of the leading Boston women’s clubs on Thursday afternoon.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Dollars for Scholars’ program will sponsor a tri-school dance to be held Saturday April 18 at the Edward Little High School from 7:30 to 11. This dance will feature the local groups White Fluff and Sawdust. All proceeds will go toward the scholarship program.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force is sponsoring a fund-raising concert by Schooner Fare Thursday at Mt. Blue High School. The concert, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium, is a major fundraiser for the Franklin County’s Children’s Task Force, Executive Director Tony Scucci said Monday. The group is regarded as the premier group of original and traditional songs. They have been transmitting their brand of grass root spirit to audiences in the United States and abroad since the group formation in 1975.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

