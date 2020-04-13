State health officials reported an additional 65 coronavirus cases on Monday as the total confirmed COVID-19 cases approached 700 in Maine.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were at least 698 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, although the actual number is likely much higher because not everyone with symptoms is being tested. The number of deaths held steady from Sunday at 19.

The Maine CDC reported that 124 people were hospitalized at some point during their illness and that 273 individuals — nearly 40 percent of all confirmed cases — had recovered and been released from isolation.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to provide an update on the latest numbers and answer questions during his daily briefing, which is slated for 2 p.m. He will be joined by Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Shah and Lambrew are expected to talk about how the state is helping respond to an alarming number of outbreaks at several nursing homes and long-term care facilities around the state.

On Sunday, the Maine CDC reported that 41 patients and 14 staff members at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, which provides residential rehabilitation and long-term care services. It was unclear late Monday morning whether the sizable jump in cases — two to three times as large an increase than seen in most recent days — was partly because those cases from the Augusta facility had been added to the statewide total.

Additionally, there were at least 22 cases at Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community in Belfast, 11 cases at OceanView at Falmouth and nine cases at the Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Scarborough.

While the vast majority of individuals with COVID-19 recover, the disease is particularly dangerous to older individuals with chronic health problems. The virus causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat and a dry cough but can progress into severe respiratory failure requiring the use of a ventilator.

Piscataquis County remains the only county in Maine without any confirmed COVID-19 cases. Cumberland County had the most cases at 299 followed by York at 151, Kennebec at 78, Penobscot at 34 and Waldo at 29.

Maine is in the middle of a month-long “stay-at-home” order issued by Gov. Janet Mills on March 31, requiring all residents statewide to limit travel except for “essential” activities. Those include grocery shopping, picking up pharmaceuticals, caring for a child or another person, outdoor exercise, necessary home maintenance, caring for a pet or livestock or commuting to an essential job.

Hundreds of thousands of Mainers lost power on Friday or over the weekend following an early-spring snowstorm that caused extensive tree damage. While utilities had restored power to the vast majority of customers by Monday morning, meteorologists and state officials were warning of potential additional outages due to a severe rain storm that could bring wind gusts exceeding 60 mph in some areas Monday and Monday night.

This story will be updated.

