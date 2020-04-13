Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jacob Hine, 23, of Livermore Falls, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release, and possession of burglary tools, 9 p.m. Sunday at 826 Route 106 in Leeds.

• Benjamin Berube, 31, of Sabattus, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:23 a.m. Monday at 65 Furbush Road.

Auburn

• Corey Emery, 28, of Lewiston, on two counts of burglary, theft, two counts of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, 8:40 p.m. Sunday at 74 Main St.

• Melvin Matos Colon, 38, of Auburn, on two counts of domestic violence assault, 12:04 a.m. Monday on Damy Drive.

Lewiston

• Robert Hamilton, 42, of Ocala, Florida, on a charge of robbery, 3:35 p.m. Monday at Pine and Pierce streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Avery P. Spear, 23, of Oxford struck the side of a vehicle driven by Kimberly M. Wiken, 42, of Auburn at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at Court and James streets. Spear’s 1998 Volkswagen received functional damage and Wiken’s 2009 Pontiac received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jason Smith, 27, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Gerard C. Bosse, 52, of Greene while Bosse was slowing down in traffic at 4:01 p.m. Thursday on Court Street. The 2019 Dodge driven by Smith and owned by AC Electric Corp. in Auburn and the 2017 Toyota driven by Bosse and owned by High Tech Fire Protection in Poland received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Samantha J. Neal, 33, of West Paris hit a patch of snow and struck a CMP pole at 4:18 p.m. Thursday on Washington Street. Neal’s 2005 Chevrolet was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Russell R. Monto, 58, of Auburn was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene at 4:32 p.m. Thursday on Court Street. Monto’s 2007 Chevrolet received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Marcia B. Whitman, 64, of Buckfield struck a guardrail at 5:25 p.m. Thursday on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. Whitman’s 2006 Chrysler was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Dorian J. Monaghan, 19, of Lewiston struck a utility pole on Minot Avenue at 5:36 p.m. Thursday. The 2010 Mercury owned by Ronald Hinkley of North Monmouth was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Patricia Yates, 31, of Minot failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle driven by Pamela Huard, 77, of Auburn at 10:25 a.m. Friday at Hotel and Stevens Mill roads. Yates’ vehicle spun 180 degrees into the opposite lane and was struck by one driven by William J. Beote, 49, of Buckfield. The 2011 Nissan driven by Yates and owned by Craig Yates of Mechanic Falls, Beote’s 2017 Nissan, and Huard’s 2008 Subaru were towed.

« Previous

filed under: