Kenny Foster and his 11-year-old son, Hunter, walk up and over the North Hill Road in Buckfield on Friday, April 10. Foster said they made the four mile walk to go to the store, which was closed because of a power outage. Foster said that his home had no power either. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Stacy Tavares “conducts a music lesson” on the steps of her home in Lisbon Wednesday afternoon with her children, Logan, center and Lexi, right on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lyndsay Blais and her son Ryder soak up the afternoon sun as they do work and play games on their front steps in Lisbon Wednesday afternoon, April 8, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lauren Rizzolo, of Auburn and her daughter Nova watch ducks in the Androscoggin River swim past Saturday afternoon, April 4th, in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Great Falls between Lewiston and Auburn, Maine on the Androscoggin River were roaring with recent rain and snowmelt Friday morning, April 3, 2020. To watch a video of the falls and scenes around LA, visit sunjournal.com Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Michael Chizmar hangs out outside his apartment in Auburn Saturday afternoon, April 4, 2020. “I am used to the activity and social interaction that is normally going on and this quiet is weird.” He lives in the apartrment above Firehouse Grill in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A bee collects pollen from some early blooming crocus’ on College Street in Lewiston Saturday morning, April 4, 2020.. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A pair of scarecrows dressed in makeshift hospital gowns and masks stand in tribute to health care workers at a roadside display on Jackson Hill Road in Auburn on Wednesday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Michelle Dunham, fourth grade teacher at the Farwell Elementary School, waves to a parent after handing off a Chromebook computer to one of during a drive-by laptop distribution on Tuesday. The Lewiston school district is lending laptops to the families of Lewiston Elementary students so the parents can do video conferences. It also enables teachers to do social and emotional check-ins with the students and parents. Andree Kehn
Nurse practitioners Patricia Hutchins and Nicole Merrill wait for a St. Mary’s staff person to demonstrate a clinical-focussed Covid-19 exam in St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot tent. The demonstration was for the purpose of showing the media how an exam is performed. Andree Kehn
Elizabeth Irland displays a few of the fabric masks that she has made for the statewide group, Sewing Masks for Maine. She says she is happy to support to the health care providers who are out in the front lines. Andree Kehn
Hodan Hade waits in front of Wards Neighborhood Market as the snow begins to fall in Lewiston on Thursday, April 9. Hade had to wait in line because only five customers are allowed in the store at one time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Gauge Locke’s mother fills out an information card on top of Locke’s head at the Hope House Outdoor Market in Lewiston on Wednesday, April 8. Locke, 7, his mother, Tashia Harris, and father, Mark Locke, left, of Lewiston picked up free produce, bakery goods, used clothing, personal hygiene items and special treats for Easter. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The door of an old outhouse on the Ridge Road in Wales stands out in the fresh snow on Friday, April 10. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal