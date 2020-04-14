BETHEL – Developers hope to begin construction this year on a $10 million complex of 38 condominiums called the Residences at Bethel Station.

Anthony Donovan, one of the developers, said Tuesday that the project, which has been in the works for years, would be “a really cool thing” for the town and another symbol of the revitalization of the area near the train station.

A site plan for the project was submitted to the town last month. It is not clear when the Planning Board will consider the request.

Given the possibility of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Donovan said it’s possible that work on the project may not get started until next year.

Bethel Station Residences LLC bought a 7-acre site at 23 Cross St. last month for $399,000. Its principals are Donovan, of Spectrum Real Estate in Portland, and Gerry O’Connell of the Keller Williams Coastal Real Estate Faulkner Commercial in Portsmouth, N.H.

That area of town, at the junction of several key roads, was designed a quarter century ago for transit-oriented development in the hope that Amtrak would restore train service between Boston and Montreal.

The 25-acre subdivision includes the train station, used for offices now, and its 400-foot platform. It also includes a cinema theater, a bowling alley and a bank. The site of the proposed residential complex would fill a long-expected slot in that plan.

Donovan said he’s eager to invest in Bethel because he’s convinced western Maine’s skiing and outdoor recreation in the mountains surrounding it have great potential.

The proposed building, which Donovan said will require hiring about 150 people to construct, was designed by THA Architects of Stratham, N.H. Other firms worked on site development and project management.

Plans call for the new residences to have two or three bedrooms, with attached garages for the six on the ground floor. All of the units would have decks, access to a fitness center and other amenities.

Donovan said the Farmington-based Franklin Savings Bank is financing the bulk of the project, which includes other investors.

