- Toby Dorr, 50, of Norway, domestic violence assault, 5:59 p.m. April 7 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Mason Friega, 43, of Dixfield, refusing to submit to arrest, domestic violence assault, 1:43 a.m. April 7 in Dixfield by the Dixfield Police Department.
- Andrew Emerson, 21, of Stoneham, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal mischief, 9:07 a.m. April 8 in Stoneham by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- John Maldonado, 52, of Stoneham, domestic violence assault, 2:10 p.m. Sunday in Stoneham by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sean-Michael Meehan, 32, of Paris, disorderly conduct, 12:24 a.m. April 8 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Aaron Ryder, 40, of West Paris, domestic violence stalking, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, harassment by telephone, 6:24 p.m. Sunday in West Paris by the Maine State Police.
- Michael Singer, 43, of Fryeburg, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, violating protection from abuse order, 10:35 p.m. Friday in Fryeburg by the Maine State Police.
- Albert Witham, 76, of Paris, violation of protective order, 2:32 p.m. in Paris by Oxford Police Department.
