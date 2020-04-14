AUBURN — Given the current global pandemic, the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club has rescheduled its 26th Annual Invitational Golf Classic. The tournament date is now set for Friday, Oct. 2. It will still happen at Fox Ridge Golf Club in Auburn.

With the state of the current economy, the club has delayed requests to new and returning sponsors. It will again once we return to some semblance of normalcy. This tournament is Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club’s largest fundraiser of the year. Since 1991 the club has donated over $563,000 to charities in need. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit local charities, which include but are not limited to: Boys & Girls Club, Advocates for Children, Salvation Army, Red Cross, SEARCH, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The club wants to, when it’s possible again, thank our continued supporters personally. The generosity now, in the past, and in the future allow us to focus on our mission of “lending a hand” to kids and the elderly in the Greater Lewiston-Auburn community.

If you’d like to support the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club’s golf tournament, or just support the club with a donation, please reach out to the club at our mailing address: PO Box 3425, Auburn, ME 04212-3425; visit our website at www.auburn-lewistonrotary.org; or our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/servingourcommunities/

