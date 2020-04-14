AUBURN — Given the current global pandemic, the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club has rescheduled its 26th Annual Invitational Golf Classic. The tournament date is now set for Friday, Oct. 2. It will still happen at Fox Ridge Golf Club in Auburn.
With the state of the current economy, the club has delayed requests to new and returning sponsors. It will again once we return to some semblance of normalcy. This tournament is Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club’s largest fundraiser of the year. Since 1991 the club has donated over $563,000 to charities in need. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit local charities, which include but are not limited to: Boys & Girls Club, Advocates for Children, Salvation Army, Red Cross, SEARCH, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The club wants to, when it’s possible again, thank our continued supporters personally. The generosity now, in the past, and in the future allow us to focus on our mission of “lending a hand” to kids and the elderly in the Greater Lewiston-Auburn community.
If you’d like to support the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club’s golf tournament, or just support the club with a donation, please reach out to the club at our mailing address: PO Box 3425, Auburn, ME 04212-3425; visit our website at www.auburn-lewistonrotary.org; or our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/servingourcommunities/
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Franklin
Livermore Falls boy found wandering early Tuesday on Main Street
-
Maine
Janet Mills seeks to help Maine’s struggling hunger relief charities
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 36 additional coronavirus cases, one death
-
Community Sports
Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club golf tournament rescheduled
-
News
Old Town man shot, killed by police after standoff