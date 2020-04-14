OH Food Pantry offering curb-side service

NORWAY — The Oxford Hills Food Pantry, 35 Paris St., Norway is open for curb-side service from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. No referral slip is needed.

Conservation district to deliver brook trout

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District has announced brook trout to stock private ponds will be delivered on Wednesday, May 6, by the Micmac Farms. Those who placed an order may go to the Farmington District Court parking lot to pick it up. No extra trout are expected to be transported this year.

Those who have not yet ordered trout should go to the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District Facebook page for an order form and mail it with payment to arrive no later than Monday, May 4. The district will accept orders from anyone with a stocking permit, which must be on file. For those ordering for the first time, mail a copy of the permit with the order.

Staff asks people to social distance during this time. For more information, call executive director Rosetta White, 207-778-4279.

Lewiston organization awarded grant

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s People of Color Fund has a grants to the Somali Bantu Community Association in Lewiston to implement a comprehensive soil fertility plan for expanding African flint corn enterprise at the community farming program, Liberation Farms

The next deadline for People of Color Fund grant applications is March 15, 2021. Application, guidelines, and a complete list of 2020 grants are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Gloria Aponte C, senior program officer, at 207-412-0847 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »