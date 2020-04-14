USDA puts out COVID-19 federal rural resource guide

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has unveiled a one-stop-shop of federal programs that can be used by rural communities, organizations and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide (PDF, 349 KB) is a first-of-its-kind resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic.

Perdue said, “This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time.”

USDA has taken actions to assist farmers, ranchers, producers, rural communities and rural-based businesses and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.usda.gov/coronavirus.

Knights of Columbus council offers scholarships

LEWISTON — Rev. Louis J. Fortier Council 106, Knights of Columbus, is offering scholarships to graduating local and out-of-state high school students entering their first year of college or vocational school. Tuition assistance may also be available for Saint Dominic Academy students.

To qualify for either college scholarships or St. Dom’s tuition assistance, the student’s father or grandfather must be a current member of Council 106.

For an application or more information, contact Ron Fournier at 207-783-6817 or [email protected]

Conservation district to hold online meeting

PARIS — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District will conduct an online meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. All meetings are open to the public. Anyone who would like to listen in may email [email protected] to get the access information.

