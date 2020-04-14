KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Carthage College, a private liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, announces that Tyra Wooster from Hartford has earned CCIW Winter All-Academic honors.

The CCIW Academic All-Conference list comprises of those individuals that achieved an overall grade-point average of 3.30 or above and lettered in their respective sport, and have served at least one year in residency at their respective school.

Wooster was one of 79 Carthage College student athletes selected.

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Elizabeth Burke of Farmington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Burke was initiated at the University of Tampa.

Burke is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

