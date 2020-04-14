I have met several community people lately who, when asked about wearing a face mask, have suggested they are people “of faith,” and are not inclined to protect themselves from COVID-19. They explain to me that they know where they are going after death and are not afraid of dying.

The trouble is, they could be carriers of the disease without knowing it, and infecting others.

Surely the Good Samaritan would have worn a face mask if he knew he could have given the plague to the wayside wounded.

Let us keep the faith so that we can minimize deaths by prayerfully following sound medical advice through this crisis, that we may all spend more time with more of our loved ones here below, and infect others with our joyful faith, rather than with a deadly virus.

Greg Boardman, Lewiston

