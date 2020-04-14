AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals’ Association has named Eben Shaw, principal at Leavitt Area High School in Turner, Maine’s Principal of the Year for 2020. He will be honored at an awards banquet later in the spring.

Shaw received the award because he embodies the values to which his community aspires, such as generosity, humility, grit, positivity, adaptability, creative problem solving and deep caring for his staff and students.

He is well respected by those he works with. Whether it is implementing mindfulness processes for stress, opportunities to attend truck driving school, providing many club opportunities or supporting his staff with coaching and professional development, Shaw finds ways to provide what his students and staff need to succeed on their chosen path.

He graduated from the University of Maine in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree and obtained his Master of Science degree in 2007 from Walden University.

Shaw started his educational career as a science teacher at Auburn Middle School in 1998. In 2000, he returned to Leavitt, from where he graduated, to teach science. He was named assistant principal in 2007 and principal in 2010.

Shaw is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the Maine Principals’ Association.

