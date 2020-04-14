LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will hold a telconference meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to review department budget proposals.
To join the conference call, people who have landlines need to call 560-0523; for cellphones call 207-560-0523. Once the call is answered, enter the conference call number 408537.
