LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will hold a telconference meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to review department budget proposals.

To join the conference call, people who have landlines need to call 560-0523; for cellphones call 207-560-0523. Once the call is answered, enter the conference call number 408537.

 

